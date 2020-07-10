Friday, July 10, 2020  | 18 ZUL-QAADAH, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

Work on Saindak copper-gold project restored

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 10, 2020 | Last Updated: 36 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 10, 2020 | Last Updated: 36 mins ago
Work on Saindak copper-gold project restored

Work has restarted on the Saindak copper-gold project. It is a collaborative project between Pakistan and China.

The Saindak copper-gold mine is located near Saindak in Chagai District of Balochistan. 

Pakistan and China have signed a formal contract worth $350 million for development of the Saindak copper-gold mine. The mine was leased for a 10-year period to Metallurgical Corporation of China Limited. 

MCC Resource Development Limited Chairperson Xuping said work had been suspended indefinitely because of the coronavirus.

He thanked the Pakistan government for its cooperation and interest in importing raw material and machinery for the project from China.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Balochistan Saindak
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Coronavirus in Pakistan: contacts for oxygen cylinders, oximeters, plasma, medicines
Coronavirus in Pakistan: contacts for oxygen cylinders, oximeters, plasma, medicines
Post-coronavirus Kawasaki-like inflammatory syndrome reported in eight children in Lahore
Post-coronavirus Kawasaki-like inflammatory syndrome reported in eight children in Lahore
Dubai reopens doors to tourists after long shutdown
Dubai reopens doors to tourists after long shutdown
Good news: WHO glad Pakistan's coronaviruses cases dropping
Good news: WHO glad Pakistan’s coronaviruses cases dropping
Waqar Zaka files petition in to lift PUBG ban
Waqar Zaka files petition in to lift PUBG ban
Headlines 9am: Pakistani diplomat uncovers India's terrorism, FBR official attacked
Headlines 9am: Pakistani diplomat uncovers India’s terrorism, FBR official attacked
Lahore man murders elder brother, arrested
Lahore man murders elder brother, arrested
3 committees later, K-IV headache lands back in CM’s lap
3 committees later, K-IV headache lands back in CM’s lap
Seven killed in van-truck collision in Rahim Yar Khan
Seven killed in van-truck collision in Rahim Yar Khan
Lahore: 8-year-old domestic worker beaten up for 'stealing milk'
Lahore: 8-year-old domestic worker beaten up for ‘stealing milk’
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.