Work on Saindak copper-gold project restored

Work has restarted on the Saindak copper-gold project. It is a collaborative project between Pakistan and China.

The Saindak copper-gold mine is located near Saindak in Chagai District of Balochistan.

Pakistan and China have signed a formal contract worth $350 million for development of the Saindak copper-gold mine. The mine was leased for a 10-year period to Metallurgical Corporation of China Limited.

MCC Resource Development Limited Chairperson Xuping said work had been suspended indefinitely because of the coronavirus.

He thanked the Pakistan government for its cooperation and interest in importing raw material and machinery for the project from China.