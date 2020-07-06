Monday, July 6, 2020  | 14 ZUL-QAADAH, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

Wedding hall owners seek tax exemption as business remains closed

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 6, 2020 | Last Updated: 37 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 6, 2020 | Last Updated: 37 mins ago
Wedding hall owners seek tax exemption as business remains closed

Photo: file

Wedding hall owners across Pakistan have been demanding the government allow them to resume business with SOPs. Wedding halls have been closed for over four months now.

“Why is the government putting wedding halls and restaurants through such difficult times?” asked Sardar Khalid Ayub, the president of the All Pakistan Marriage Hall Industry Action Committee, during a press conference on Monday.

The government should at least give us a tax exemption as none of us will be able to pay taxes for the next three years, he said. The wedding halls, if allowed to open, will follow all SOPs and maintain social distancing.

This industry has been brutally murdered, Ayub claimed. The DCs cancelled our functions without giving us a warning. “Why is the PM bent on hindering the country’s progress?” Wedding halls have been opened in different countries, he justified.

He said that the chief justice should take notice of parties being held by ministers at their houses.

People working for wedding halls have taken to the streets. Those who earned between Rs10,000 to Rs70,000 are finding it hard to make ends meet nowadays, Ayub added.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Coronavirus lockdown
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Monsoon will decrease coronavirus cases: Zafar Mirza
Monsoon will decrease coronavirus cases: Zafar Mirza
PIA suspended from flying to Europe for six months
PIA suspended from flying to Europe for six months
Coronavirus: Pakistan not on EU's list of 'safe' countries
Coronavirus: Pakistan not on EU’s list of ‘safe’ countries
Don’t wear a mask while exercising, says WHO
Don’t wear a mask while exercising, says WHO
China puts half a million in lockdown, Beijing fights virus
China puts half a million in lockdown, Beijing fights virus
Punjab coronavirus lockdown extended till July 15
Punjab coronavirus lockdown extended till July 15
Qurbani SOPs: Don't take children to cattle markets, wear masks
Qurbani SOPs: Don’t take children to cattle markets, wear masks
Nadia Jamil talks about going bald
Nadia Jamil talks about going bald
Fake pilots: Petition challenging Ghulam Sarwar's post dismissed
Fake pilots: Petition challenging Ghulam Sarwar’s post dismissed
Exclusive: SAMAA reporter survives Coronavirus -- returns to show ward
Exclusive: SAMAA reporter survives Coronavirus — returns to show ward
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.