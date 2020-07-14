Tuesday, July 14, 2020  | 22 ZUL-QAADAH, 1441
Samaa TV
Pakistan

Pakistan wedding hall owners want them reopened by August 2

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 14, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 14, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Pakistan wedding hall owners want them reopened by August 2

Photo: Online

Owners of wedding halls in multiple cities across Pakistan took to the streets to protest against the closure of wedding halls.

In Karachi, the protesters gathered outside the press club and were stopped by the police when they tried to make way towards Governor’s House.

They demanded that their businesses should be reopened and the government should have a dialogue with them regarding their demands. They ensured that they were ready to follow all SOPs.

In Larkana, the protesters chanted slogans to the beat of drums and flutes. The protesters in Peshawar demanded that the government should give them financial aid and interest-free loans.

Quetta’s wedding hall owners said that there were more than 250 wedding halls in the city and each had employees between 30 to 150. “How can we both pay the employees along with all the other expenses,” a man said.

A rally was also organised in Rahim Yar Khan.

On the other hand, Wedding Halls Association President Rana Raees said that the talks with the government have failed.

“Our committee has now decided to reopen the halls by ourselves across the country from August 2,” he said, adding that he went to the office of the Karachi commissioner but was told to come back later after being made to wait for more than an hour.

