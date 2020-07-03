Waqar Zaka challenges PUBG ban in Karachi court

Pakistan’s temporary ban on online game PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG) has been challenged in the Sindh High Court by TV host Waqar Zaka.

The ban was imposed on July 1 after the PTA received “numerous complaints against PUBG wherein it is stated that the game is addictive, wastage of time and poses a serious negative impact on the physical and psychological health of children”.

PUBG is a “popular, cheap and an easily available recreational activity” for young people around the globe, said Zaka in the petition.

Many players earn money by uploading videos of their gameplay, while competitive players represent Pakistan by taking part in international gaming competitions. Banning the game will affect the e-sports business, he claimed.

He says the claim that the “game is addictive, wastage of time, and poses various negative impacts on the physical and psychological health of the children” is “completely untrue, based on wrong and faulty reasoning and lack of judgement”.

He has asked the court to set aside the notification.

The federal government, PTA chairperson and the secretaries of science and technology and information ministry have been named as respondents.