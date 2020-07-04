Saturday, July 4, 2020  | 12 ZUL-QAADAH, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

Ventilator donation symbolises strong partnership with Pakistan: Mike Pompeo

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 4, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 4, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Ventilator donation symbolises strong partnership with Pakistan: Mike Pompeo

Photo: Courtesy US Embassy Islamabad/ Twitter

The United States donated a 100 ventilators to Pakistan a day earlier to fight the coronavirus.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says the donation symbolised the strong bilateral partnership between the countries over the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a tweet, the secretary of state said this is another example of their commitment to fighting COVID-19 and the strength of the US-Pakistan partnership.

“Together, we can defeat this pandemic,” he wrote.

Three days ago, Science and Technology Minister Fawad Chaudhry had announced that Pakistan will start “local production” of ventilators in the country within 60 to 90 days.

Pakistan’s healthcare system has been under immense pressure due to a drastic surge in the number of coronavirus infections.

The virus has so far claimed more than 4,600 lives in Pakistan, while the total number of known cases in the country has crossed 200,000.

The minister had said that Pakistan aims to export the ventilators after it meets the local demand.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Mike Pompeo Pakistan United States
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Coronavirus in Pakistan: contact list for oxygen cylinders, oximeters, plasma
Coronavirus in Pakistan: contact list for oxygen cylinders, oximeters, plasma
Half of UK's imported coronavirus cases are from Pakistan
Half of UK’s imported coronavirus cases are from Pakistan
PIA suspended from flying to Europe for six months
PIA suspended from flying to Europe for six months
Monsoon will decrease coronavirus cases: Zafar Mirza
Monsoon will decrease coronavirus cases: Zafar Mirza
Coronavirus: Pakistan not on EU's list of 'safe' countries
Coronavirus: Pakistan not on EU’s list of ‘safe’ countries
Don’t wear a mask while exercising, says WHO
Don’t wear a mask while exercising, says WHO
China puts half a million in lockdown, Beijing fights virus
China puts half a million in lockdown, Beijing fights virus
Punjab coronavirus lockdown extended till July 15
Punjab coronavirus lockdown extended till July 15
Qurbani SOPs: Don't take children to cattle markets, wear masks
Qurbani SOPs: Don’t take children to cattle markets, wear masks
Fake pilots: Petition challenging Ghulam Sarwar's post dismissed
Fake pilots: Petition challenging Ghulam Sarwar’s post dismissed
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.