Ventilator donation symbolises strong partnership with Pakistan: Mike Pompeo

The United States donated a 100 ventilators to Pakistan a day earlier to fight the coronavirus.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says the donation symbolised the strong bilateral partnership between the countries over the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a tweet, the secretary of state said this is another example of their commitment to fighting COVID-19 and the strength of the US-Pakistan partnership.

“Together, we can defeat this pandemic,” he wrote.

Three days ago, Science and Technology Minister Fawad Chaudhry had announced that Pakistan will start “local production” of ventilators in the country within 60 to 90 days.

Pakistan’s healthcare system has been under immense pressure due to a drastic surge in the number of coronavirus infections.

The virus has so far claimed more than 4,600 lives in Pakistan, while the total number of known cases in the country has crossed 200,000.

The minister had said that Pakistan aims to export the ventilators after it meets the local demand.