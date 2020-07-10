Multan residents worry as vegetable prices go up before Eid

Multan residents are worried as the prices of vegetables have increased before Eidul Azha. They fear the rates will go up even more.

Onions are being sold for Rs100 per kilogramme, ginger for Rs360 and garlic for Rs240.

Vegetable sellers have increased their prices so much even before Eid, said a resident. “When Eid comes, we will probably not be able to afford them.”

Read more: Sugar prices remain high in Multan

A seller, on the other hand, said that the prices of onion and garlic are determined by the market forces. “We can’t do anything, we have to look at our own costs too.”

People have complained that the price control committee has failed to take action and ensure that vegetables are being sold at fixed prices to provide relief to the people during the coronavirus pandemic.

They have asked the government to take action against profiteers.