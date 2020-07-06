Uzair Baloch JIT accuses Lyari gangster of 198 murders, espionage

The Sindh government is expected to make the 2016 report of the joint investigation team investigating Lyari gangster Uzair Baloch public today.

Baloch was one of the main faces of the Lyari gang war. He has been accused of the following crimes.

Committing or being involved in 198 murders, including 158 ethnic killings, targeted killings of policemen and Rangers personnel

Extorting millions of rupees from different people

Carrying illegal documents of Iranian nationality

Sending 14 gangsters abroad

Attacking multiple police stations

Illegally purchasing weapons and explosives

Involvement in espionage by “providing secret information/sketches regarding Pakistan Army installations to Iranian intelligence officers”. He was absconding in 50 cases.

The JIT has even accused him of using the “cover of the Peoples’ Aman Committee” to put “an entire city in a state of fear where no one was feeling safe especially in and around Lyari”. “The accused has accepted his criminal acts before JIT [on April 28, 2016] and co-related all his actions with actual criminal happenings on the ground,” the 36-page report reads.

Baloch was arrested by the Rangers on January 30, 2016. In April 2017, his custody was handed over to the Pakistan Army. The Army Corps V handed him over to the police on April 6, 2020 after three years.

Here’s a timeline of his life as given in the JIT report.

1977: Uzair Ali is born to Faiz Muhamad and Razia Bibi in Lyari’s Singo Lane on October 10. He went to to get his early education from Government Dusa Primary School, Singo Lane.

1992: He passes his matric exams and then takes admission at Government Degree Science College, Lyari but fails to clear his papers.

1997: He marries Samina Ali.

2000: Baloch joins his father’s transport business.

2001: He loses Lyari nazim elections to ex PPP leader Habib Hassan.

2003: He clears his intermediate papers while appearing as a private candidate.

Later in the year, his father is kidnapped and killed by another gangster Arshad Pappu. Baloch then joins Rehman Dakait’s gang known as ‘Gangsters of Ghaffar Group’. He is even arrested by the Sujawal police but released on bail.

2006: Baloch is arrested in Chohar Jamali, Thatta and then handed over to SSP Chaudhry Aslam. He is issued challan in seven cases is jailed for two years.

2008: The gangster spends the earlier months at Central Jail, Karachi. Upon his release, Dakait appoints him as the PAC chairperson. Dakait is killed in a police encounter and he takes over the gang.

He even purchases 20 SMGs, one LMG, and 100 grenades illegally and distributes them among his gang members.

2009: Muhammad Raeesi is appointed as the administrator of the Lyari district. Baloch says the administrator used to pay him Rs200,000 every month as ‘protection money’.

2010: Jail warden Lala Amin and three others, including Sher Afzal Niazi, are killed on Baloch’s orders on August 1. He says Amin had insulted him once when he was in jail custody. Their bodies are buried.

2012: The police launch an operation in Lyari but suffer losses due to the “stiff-armed resistance” from the PAC gangsters.

He confesses receiving Rs2 million every month from the fisheries department as extortion.

Baloch orders the murder of a man named Shahzad Charlie on June 10 after women from Lyari accused him of rape. His men even kill Malik Muhammad Khan, the former naib nazim of Lyari town, at Lee Market for making anti-Baloch statements and making fun of the Baloch people.

2013: Arshad Pappu is killed by Uzair Baloch on March 17. Pappu, Yasir Arfat and Shera Pathan are kidnapped in a police van and taken to Aadam Tea Godown in Lyari. The three are killed by Baloch and his accomplices in front of a crowd. Their bodies were then set ablaze and disposed of in gutter.

Baloch’s accomplices included Inspector Yousaf Baloch, SHO Javed Baloch, Inspector Chand Khan Niazi, gangers Shabbir, Faisal Pathan, Baba Ladla, Saqib Boxer, Captain Nisari, Zaheer, Zubair, Zahid Ladla, Asif Kana, Habib Han, and Shah Jahan Baloch. The gangster threatens to murder the eyewitnesses if they disclose the details to anyone.

After Pappu’s murder, there is an internal rift in the group and Noor Muhammad aka Baba Ladla creates his own group.

Baloch flies from Karachi via Iran to Dubai in September after the launch of Karachi operation in June.

2016: He returns to Karachi through an unknown route and is arrested by the Pakistan Rangers on January 30.