Uzair Baloch indicted in trader kidnapping, murder case

An anti-terrorism court in Karachi indicted on Tuesday Uzair Baloch, one of the main faces of the Lyari gang war, for kidnapping and then murdering a trader.

A hand-cuffed Baloch was brought to the court under strict security. His face was covered with a mask.

The presiding judge said that Baloch has been accused of kidnapping a trader named Abdul Samad and asking his family for a Rs1 million ransom. The trader was murdered even after his family paid Rs70,000 to Baloch, the judge said while reading out the charge sheet.

The gangster, however, pleaded not guilty.

The court issued notices to the investigating officer and the witnesses in the case.

The witnesses will record their statement at the next hearing.

Baloch was arrested by the Rangers on January 30, 2016. He has been accused of committing 198 murders, illegally purchasing weapons, attacking police stations, embezzling funds, extorting money and espionage. In April 2017, his custody was handed over to the Pakistan Army. The Army Corps V handed him over to the police on April 6, 2020 after three years.