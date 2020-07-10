Uzair Baloch to be indicted in policemen attack, murder cases

Uzair Baloch, a gangster who went on to become one of the main faces of the Lyari gang war, is expected to be indicted in eight more cases for attacking police stations, kidnapping policemen and murdering them.

He was brought before an anti-terrorism court in Central Jail, Karachi on Friday under strict security. His face was covered with a mask and Rangers were deployed at the court.

Read more: Who is Uzair Baloch?

The suspect was presented with copies of the challan in the eight cases against him. Cases have been registered against him at the Lyari, Chakiwara and Kalakot police stations.

Baloch was arrested by the Rangers on January 30, 2016. He has confessed to committing criminal activities such as murder, extorting money, encroaching on land, illegally occupying 14 sugar mills, harassing residents, and purchasing arms.

Political figures protected Uzair Baloch: former Rangers official

In April 2017, his custody was handed over to the Pakistan Army after he was accused of espionage and leaking information to foreign intelligence agencies. The Army Corps V handed him over to the police on April 6, 2020 after three years.