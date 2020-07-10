Friday, July 10, 2020  | 18 ZUL-QAADAH, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

Uzair Baloch to be indicted in policemen attack, murder cases

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 10, 2020 | Last Updated: 35 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 10, 2020 | Last Updated: 35 mins ago
Uzair Baloch to be indicted in policemen attack, murder cases

Photo: file

Uzair Baloch, a gangster who went on to become one of the main faces of the Lyari gang war, is expected to be indicted in eight more cases for attacking police stations, kidnapping policemen and murdering them.

He was brought before an anti-terrorism court in Central Jail, Karachi on Friday under strict security. His face was covered with a mask and Rangers were deployed at the court.

Read more: Who is Uzair Baloch?

The suspect was presented with copies of the challan in the eight cases against him. Cases have been registered against him at the Lyari, Chakiwara and Kalakot police stations.

Baloch was arrested by the Rangers on January 30, 2016. He has confessed to committing criminal activities such as murder, extorting money, encroaching on land, illegally occupying 14 sugar mills, harassing residents, and purchasing arms.

Political figures protected Uzair Baloch: former Rangers official

In April 2017, his custody was handed over to the Pakistan Army after he was accused of espionage and leaking information to foreign intelligence agencies. The Army Corps V handed him over to the police on April 6, 2020 after three years.

FaceBook WhatsApp
uzair baloch
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Coronavirus in Pakistan: contacts for oxygen cylinders, oximeters, plasma, medicines
Coronavirus in Pakistan: contacts for oxygen cylinders, oximeters, plasma, medicines
Post-coronavirus Kawasaki-like inflammatory syndrome reported in eight children in Lahore
Post-coronavirus Kawasaki-like inflammatory syndrome reported in eight children in Lahore
Dubai reopens doors to tourists after long shutdown
Dubai reopens doors to tourists after long shutdown
Good news: WHO glad Pakistan's coronaviruses cases dropping
Good news: WHO glad Pakistan’s coronaviruses cases dropping
Waqar Zaka files petition in to lift PUBG ban
Waqar Zaka files petition in to lift PUBG ban
Exclusive: SAMAA reporter survives Coronavirus -- returns to show ward
Exclusive: SAMAA reporter survives Coronavirus — returns to show ward
Headlines 9am: Pakistani diplomat uncovers India's terrorism, FBR official attacked
Headlines 9am: Pakistani diplomat uncovers India’s terrorism, FBR official attacked
Lahore man murders elder brother, arrested
Lahore man murders elder brother, arrested
3 committees later, K-IV headache lands back in CM’s lap
3 committees later, K-IV headache lands back in CM’s lap
Seven killed in van-truck collision in Rahim Yar Khan
Seven killed in van-truck collision in Rahim Yar Khan
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.