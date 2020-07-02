Thursday, July 2, 2020  | 10 ZUL-QAADAH, 1441
HOME > Pakistan

Umme Rubab case: Properties of absconding suspects to be seized

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 2, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Posted: Jul 2, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Umme Rubab case: Properties of absconding suspects to be seized

Photo: Facebook/Maula Bux Soomro

The Supreme Court has ordered the authorities to seize the properties of the absconding suspects in a triple murder case, which is being pursued by a Sindhi woman named Umme Rubab.

The Sindh police have been given six weeks to arrest the suspects and present a report in court.

The suspects are in Pakistan, remarked Justice Faisal Arab. “Why haven’t they been arrested?”

The Sindh IG said they had written a letter to the Balochistan government for the arrest of the suspects but they didn’t get a reply. The court ordered the Frontier Corps to help arrest the suspects.

The struggle of Umme Rubab, who hails from Dadu, was highlighted after she was photographed walking barefoot to court in protest against the control of tribal chiefs in the province. 

She has been pursuing a case against tribal chiefs over the killing of her grandfather, Raees Karamullah Chandio, a former chairman of UC Badai, her father Mukhtiar Ahmed Khan and uncle Qabil Hussain in Ahmed Colony in Mehar town on January 17, 2018.

She alleged that Nawab Sardar Ahmed Chandio, the chieftain of Chandio tribe, ordered the killing. Sardar Ahmed and Burhan Chandio are the prime suspects in the case.

Two men, Ali Gohar Chandio and Sikandar Chandio, have been arrested and are in jail while Murtaza Chandio and Zulfiqar are still absconding and allegedly hiding in Balochistan.

Supreme Court
 
RELATED STORIES

