UAE asks Pakistan to verify pilot licenses

The United Arab Emirates has asked Pakistan to verify licenses of Pakistani pilots working in the emirates.

The Emirati Civil Aviation Authority has provided a list of pilots to the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority DG Hassan Nasir Jamy.

It said these pilots secured the UAE licenses based on credentials issued to them by the PCAA. The ECAA asked for verification of these credentials.

In the letter, the UAE authorities sought a clarification from Pakistan between “fake” and “suspect” cases.

The ECAA also requested Pakistan to provide confirmation of licenses of a number of aircraft maintenance engineers and flight operations officers who converted their licenses issued by the PCAA.

The development comes a week after Pakistan Aviation Minister Ghulam Sarwar Khan’s announcement regarding grounding of 262 Pakistani pilots suspected of dodging their exams.

The Pakistan International Airlines is already under intense scrutiny after several problems within the organisation were uncovered recently, including the issuance of fake licenses to pilots.

Earlier in the day, the European Union Air Safety Agency suspended the authorisation for the PIA to operate in Europe for six months.

It all began after investigators held the pilot and the air traffic controller responsible for the PK-8303 crash in Karachi.

The A-320 aircraft of the PIA had crashed minutes before its second landing attempt in Karachi’s Model Colony on May 22.

The plane was carrying 99 people and only two survived the crash.