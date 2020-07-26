Two women killed in Chakwal landslide

Two women were killed and two injured in a landslide in Chakwal on Sunday, rescue officials said.

The incident occurred in Karsal area when the women were busy digging a mound for stones.

A large mass of mud fell on them and the four women were trapped under it.

Residents along with members of the 1122 rescue service rescued two women and retrieved bodies of the other two.

In another incident, a 22-year-old man was injured after roof of a cattle shed caved in in Mohra Thanil area.

The bodies and the injured persons were shifted to the Chakwal District Headquarters Hospital.

The wounded persons were said to be out of danger.