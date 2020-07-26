Sunday, July 26, 2020  | 4 Zilhaj, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

Two women killed in Chakwal landslide

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 26, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 26, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Two women killed in Chakwal landslide

Photo: Samaa TV

Two women were killed and two injured in a landslide in Chakwal on Sunday, rescue officials said.

The incident occurred in Karsal area when the women were busy digging a mound for stones.

A large mass of mud fell on them and the four women were trapped under it.

Residents along with members of the 1122 rescue service rescued two women and retrieved bodies of the other two.

In another incident, a 22-year-old man was injured after roof of a cattle shed caved in in Mohra Thanil area.

The bodies and the injured persons were shifted to the Chakwal District Headquarters Hospital.

The wounded persons were said to be out of danger.

FaceBook WhatsApp
chakwal landslide Rain
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Chakwal, landslide, rain, Punjab, Rescue 1122
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Pakistan's dollar outflows down by 78% in FY20
Pakistan’s dollar outflows down by 78% in FY20
Pakistan’s third area control centre inaugurated at Islamabad airport
Pakistan’s third area control centre inaugurated at Islamabad airport
Islamabad court summons Cynthia Ritchie in Rehman Malik case
Islamabad court summons Cynthia Ritchie in Rehman Malik case
Coronavirus: UK secures 90 million doses of potential virus vaccines
Coronavirus: UK secures 90 million doses of potential virus vaccines
Confiscated cigarettes won’t be auctioned: FBR
Confiscated cigarettes won’t be auctioned: FBR
Coronavirus: UK, China vaccines show immune response
Coronavirus: UK, China vaccines show immune response
Chocolate is good for your heart, study finds
Chocolate is good for your heart, study finds
Vietnam detects first coronavirus case in nearly 100 days
Vietnam detects first coronavirus case in nearly 100 days
Pakistanis risk unproven plasma treatment in coronavirus fight
Pakistanis risk unproven plasma treatment in coronavirus fight
Watch SAMAA TV Headlines | 12pm | July 24| Pakistan
Watch SAMAA TV Headlines | 12pm | July 24| Pakistan
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.