Two killed in Karachi shooting

Two people were killed in a shooting in Karachi on Thursday, police said.

Unidentified attackers opened fire on a vehicle in the Garden area, according to police.

Two men, two women and a child were riding in the car. They were all residents of the Hub Chowki area.

The deceased men were identified as Idrees and Anees. Their bodies were shifted to hospital for medico-legal formalities.

SSP Muqaddas Haider confirmed the deaths. He said the incident appeared to be an outcome of personal enmity.

The police are further investigating the killings.