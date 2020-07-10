Friday, July 10, 2020  | 18 ZUL-QAADAH, 1441
HOME > Pakistan

Two killed in Chaman fight over an electricity pole

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 10, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 10, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Two killed in Chaman fight over an electricity pole

Two people were killed and 10 others injured in a clash between two groups over the installation of an electricity pole in Chaman on Friday.

Levies personnel said a fight broke out over the location of the electricity pole. People from both groups exchanged fire and used knives to attack each other.

The deceased were identified as Mohammad Ismail and Zainuddin. The injured were taken to Civil Hospital, Chaman by the police. Doctors said the condition of five of them is critical. They were later moved to Quetta.

The law enforcers said the two groups were related. 

A case of the incident has been registered.

