Two Karachi buildings evacuated for fear of collapse

Two separate buildings in Karachi’s Lyari and Saddar were evacuated after reports of a possible collapse.

A team of the Sindh Building Control Authority visited the scene and reviewed the buildings.

Meanwhile, another building in Kharadar is being razed.

A day earlier, a five-storey building collapsed in Karachi’s Liaquatabad. The building had already been marked dangerous and was evacuated a day before the incident took place.

Construction on a plot adjacent to the building might have caused the collapse. No loss of life was reported.