Two Faisalabad cops suspended for manhandling elderly person

Two policemen were suspended on Thursday for manhandling an elderly person in Faisalabad.

A video of the incident shows an elderly couple standing outside their house when a police officer jumps over their boundary wall and starts pushing the the man away from the woman, while she tries to stop him.

Another shot of the video shows the law enforcer dragging the man to the corner and then throwing him over the wall. The elderly man fell over to the other side of the wall.

The CPO took notice of the incident after the video went viral on social media. Constables Irfan and Latif have been suspended.