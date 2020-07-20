Transporters demand Sindh govt resume inter-city bus service

Transporters in Karachi staged on Monday a demonstration on the Super Highway and demanded the government allow them to resume the inter-city bus service.

The protesters said that other provinces have resumed inter-city bus services and Sindh was the only province where transporters were not allowed to run buses.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf MNA Alamgir Khan also joined the protesters to endorse their demands.

Sindh Transport Minister Owais Qadir Shah, however, maintains that the decision to resume inter-city bus service will be made by the coronavirus task force.

PTI lawmakers in Karachi were trying to provoke people against the provincial government, Shah said.