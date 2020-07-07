Tractor runs over 25-year-old in Quetta: police

Three people, including children, lost their lives and two were injured in road accidents and firing-related incidents in Balochistan on Tuesday.

Unidentified suspects shot and injured two people near Sariab Mills. They were shifted to Civil Hospital, Quetta. The injured were identified as Khush Mohammad, son of Dilpasand Khan Shahwani and Liaquat Shah, son of Akram Shah.

In another incident in Quetta, a tractor ran over a 25-year-old man, who was later identified as Mohammad Anwar. The incident took place near Sariab Customs.

A child lost his life in another road accident which took place near a warehouse on Toghi Road in Quetta.

In Loralai, the body of a young man was found. The police said the victim had been shot several times. The case is being investigated further.