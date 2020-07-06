Today’s outlook: Zardari to be indicted, Karachi gets rain

Here are some of the news stories we are following today (Monday):

An Islamabad accountability court will indict former president Asif Ali Zardari via video link in Park Lane reference. Another accountability court will hear a petition to seize his house in Karachi.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department has forecast rain in Karachi from Monday till Wednesday. A dust storm or heavy winds are likely to blow at a speed of 40km/hr to 50km/hr across the city before the rain.

The Sindh government will be making public three JIT reports–the Nisar Morai, Uzair Baloch and Baldia factory fire reports.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa cabinet will meet on a seven-point agenda. The cabinet will discuss healthcare services and amending the local government act.

NAB Rawalpindi has summoned Sindh CM Murad Ali Shah in Sindh Roshan programme case.

The Islamabad High Court will hear petitions against the PTA’s temporary ban on video game PUBG and halting of construction of a Hindu temple.

Three more Pakistan players have become eligible to join the squad in England after testing negative twice.

The PTI has expelled its Punjab MPA Uzma Kardar from the party fold over disciplinary violation.