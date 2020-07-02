Today’s outlook: Supreme Court takes up Agha Iftikharuddin video case

Here are some of the news stories we are expecting to follow today (Thursday):

The Supreme Court will hear cases pertaining to Agha Iftikharuddin’s derogatory comments about the judiciary, and the sugar crisis.

Special Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance Dr Hafeez Sheikh will meet a cabinet committee on privatisation to discuss privatising the assets of PIA Investment Limited and the PIA-owned Roosevelt Hotel in New York.

The PML-N will stage a protest in Lahore against the hikes in the prices of petrol and other items of daily consumption.

The Punjab education minister will hold a press conference to speak about harassment of students of Lahore Grammar School.

The PTA has decided to impose a temporary ban on online game PUBG.

Information Minister Shibli Faraz says Pakistan has grounded all pilots with dubious or “suspected” licenses.

A picture of a three-year-old sitting on the body of his deceased grandfather in Indian-held Kashmir has “exposed” Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “Hindutva mentality” before the world, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said Wednesday.

ICYMI: The governments of Sindh, Punjab and Balochistan have extended the coronavirus smart lockdown for 15 more days. Click here to read the full story.