Today’s outlook: Rain in Karachi, PTA decides on PUBG ban

Posted: Jul 9, 2020 | Last Updated: 56 mins ago
Photo: Online

Here are the stories we’re expecting to follow today.

  • Karachi can expect another day of rain. Five people died in rain-related electrocutions on Wednesday.
  • The PTA will be announcing its verdict in the PUBG ban today.
  • Multiple sectors in Islamabad will be unsealed today. Sectors G-6/2, G-6/1, G-3/4 and G-7/2 were previously sealed due to a high number of coronavirus cases and will be reopened at 7pm today.
  • The contempt of court case against Federal Water Resources Minister Faisal Vawda will be heard. Islamabad High Court Chief Justice Aamer Farooq will hear the case. A case was filed against him for not submitted his reply in a case challenging his appointment.
  • ICYMI: Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed has ordered the setting up of 120 new accountability courts. Corruption cases are to be decided in three months. Click here to read the entire story.

