Today’s outlook: Rain in Karachi, PTA decides on PUBG ban

Here are the stories we’re expecting to follow today.

Karachi can expect another day of rain. Five people died in rain-related electrocutions on Wednesday.

The PTA will be announcing its verdict in the PUBG ban today.

Multiple sectors in Islamabad will be unsealed today. Sectors G-6/2, G-6/1, G-3/4 and G-7/2 were previously sealed due to a high number of coronavirus cases and will be reopened at 7pm today.

The contempt of court case against Federal Water Resources Minister Faisal Vawda will be heard. Islamabad High Court Chief Justice Aamer Farooq will hear the case. A case was filed against him for not submitted his reply in a case challenging his appointment.

ICYMI: Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed has ordered the setting up of 120 new accountability courts. Corruption cases are to be decided in three months. Click here to read the entire story.