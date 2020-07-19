Wednesday, July 15, 2020  | 23 ZUL-QAADAH, 1441
HOME > Pakistan

Today’s outlook: PM to visit Diamer-Bhasha dam site, ECC meets

Posted: Jul 15, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 15, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Today’s outlook: PM to visit Diamer-Bhasha dam site, ECC meets

Photo: Water and Power Development Authority, Pakistan

Here are some of the news stories we are following today (Wednesday):

  • Prime Minister Imran Khan will review the progress on construction of the Diamer-Bhasha dam in Gilgit-Baltistan. He will visit the site.
  • An Economic Coordination Committee meeting will be held and discuss a nine-point agenda.
  • PTI MNA Ahmed Hasan Dehar will appear in court. He was issued a show cause notice after giving an exclusive interview to SAMAA TV where he had accused Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi of corruption.
  • At least three soldiers were martyred after a convoy of security forces came under attack in Balochistan’s Panjgur district.
  • The Senate Standing Committee on Human Rights has approved the release of Sarmad Khoosat’s film Zindagi Tamasha.
  • This year’s first polio case in Lahore has been reported. The patient was a two-year-old boy from Ravi Town who died during treatment at the Children’s Hospital.
  • Poet Himayat Ali’s death anniversary is being observed today. He was recipient of the Pride of Performance award.
  • Actor Nadeem Baig is celebrating his birthday.
  • ICYMI: The Supreme Court has ordered the authorities to continue their investigation against all sugar mills after it ruled against the stay order granted to 12 mills by the Sindh High Court. Click here to read the full story.

