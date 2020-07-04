Saturday, July 4, 2020  | 12 ZUL-QAADAH, 1441
Samaa TV
HOME > Pakistan

Today’s outlook: PM likely to visit Lahore, locusts reach Pakistan

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 4, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 4, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Today’s outlook: PM likely to visit Lahore, locusts reach Pakistan

Photo: Samaa TV FILE

Here are some of the news stories we are expecting to follow today (Saturday):

  • Prime Minister Imran Khan is expected to head to Lahore.
  • National Disaster Management Authority Chairperson Lieutenant General Muhammad Afzal and Federal Planning Minister Asad Umar will give a briefing on the coronavirus situation.
  • The Pakistan Meteorological Department has forecast rain in Karachi from Monday till Wednesday.
  • PIA operations will be suspended across Europe for six months. The decision was taken by the European Union.
  • More swarms of locusts have entered Pakistan’s Cholistan and Rajasthan deserts.
  • The Sindh government has announced that it will make public the joint investigation team reports on the Baldia factory fire, former Fishermen Cooperative Society chairman Nisar Morai, and gangster Uzair Baloch.
  • ICYMI: Twenty people were killed and seven injured after a train crashed into a passenger bus at a railway crossing near Farooqabad’s Jatri Road Friday afternoon.Click here to read the full story.

Imran Khan Locusts
 
HOME  
 
 
﻿
 
 
PM likely to visit Lahore, locusts reach Pakistan
 
