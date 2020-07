Here are the stories we’re expecting to follow today (Friday).

The US Department of Transportation has barred PIA from operating flights to the United States over flight safety concerns.

The federal government has announced that schools will open in September with coronavirus SOPs.

Seven major cities in Punjab are going to be locked down starting today. The lockdown will continue till July 24.

Quetta’s mutton and beef shops have been exempted from the lockdown. The home department has issued a notification allowing them to operate.

The Meteorological Department has forecast the resumption of sea breeze in Karachi from today. The rain spell is over but temperatures are likely to drop.

The National Assembly will meet today.