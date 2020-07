Here are the stories we expect to follow today (Monday).

Today is Kashmir Martyrs Day. People are marking the sacrifices made by brave Kashmiris in their struggle for a safe homeland.

Four soldiers were martyred in a gun battle with terrorists in North Waziristan on Sunday, according to the ISPR. Four terrorists were also killed.

Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Zaidi has said he will approach the Supreme Court on the Uzair Baloch JIT report and hopes it will review evidence and serve justice.

Over 156,000 coronavirus patients have recovered in Pakistan. There are currently 86,975 active cases in the country.

Federal Minister for Planning and Special Initiatives Asad Umar will chair a NCOC meeting in Lahore today. The meeting is likely to discuss coronavirus SOPs for Eid and cattle markets.

The Islamabad High Court will hear an inter court appeal against the hike in petrol prices in Pakistan. Justce Aamer Farooq will head the bench hearing the case.

Wedding hall owners across the country will stage a protest against the government for not allowing them to resume business. The PTI, PSP and MQM are supporting the protest.

Federal Minister for Housing and Works Tariq Bashir Cheema has tested positive for the coronavirus. He is currently at the isolation ward at Islamabad’s PIMS hospital.

The refund of PSL 5 tickets starts today and will continue till August 5. The money for 10 matches is being refunded.

The National Assembly and Senate meet today.