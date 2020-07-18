Saturday, July 18, 2020  | 26 ZUL-QAADAH, 1441
Today's outlook: PM likely to visit Lahore, rain in Karachi

Posted: Jul 18, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 18, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Today’s outlook: PM likely to visit Lahore, rain in Karachi

File photo

Here are some of the news stories we are following today (Saturday):

  • Karachi is likely to witness a fresh spell of rainfall today, according to the Met Office.
  • Prime Minister Imran Khan may head to Lahore.
  • Pakistan has offered India consular access to Kulbhushan Jadhav for the third time.
  • PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has tweeted to condemn a “secret ordinance enacted to facilitate” India’s Commander Kulbhushan Jadhav.
  • The Karachi commissioner has ordered the formation of a committee that will fix milk price. Until the committee does so, the commissioner wants every milk supplier to sell it at Rs94 per litre to the public.
  • The Punjab Atta Chakki Association has hiked flour prices by Rs3/kg citing an increase in the price of wheat.
  • ICYMI: The Pakistan Army has rescued 17 people who were trapped under the rubble of a four-storey wedding hall that collapsed in Azad Kashmir’s Mirpur. Click here to read the full story.

Today's outlook: PM likely to visit Lahore, Karachi rain forecast
 
