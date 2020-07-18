Today’s outlook: PM likely to visit Lahore, rain in Karachi

Here are some of the news stories we are following today (Saturday):

Karachi is likely to witness a fresh spell of rainfall today, according to the Met Office.

Prime Minister Imran Khan may head to Lahore.

Pakistan has offered India consular access to Kulbhushan Jadhav for the third time.

PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has tweeted to condemn a “secret ordinance enacted to facilitate” India’s Commander Kulbhushan Jadhav.

The Karachi commissioner has ordered the formation of a committee that will fix milk price. Until the committee does so, the commissioner wants every milk supplier to sell it at Rs94 per litre to the public.

The Punjab Atta Chakki Association has hiked flour prices by Rs3/kg citing an increase in the price of wheat.

ICYMI: The Pakistan Army has rescued 17 people who were trapped under the rubble of a four-storey wedding hall that collapsed in Azad Kashmir’s Mirpur. Click here to read the full story.