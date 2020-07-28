Today’s outlook: Karachi wakes up to rain, Federal Cabinet meets

Here are some of the stories we expect to follow today (Tuesday).
The Federal Cabinet will meet today to discuss the country’s political and economic conditions and overlook its plan to fight the coronavirus pandemic. A 13-point agenda of the session has been prepared.
All the markets in Punjab will remain closed from today until Eid. The timings for cattle markets in the province have been reduced and SOPs have been strictly implemented.
Multiple markets in Karachi have been crowded as Eidul Azha approaches.
The Rawalpindi police have arrested four suspects for murdering five women and four children in the Chauntra area a few days ago. The women and children were killed in an attack on a house in the Miyal village on July 24.
