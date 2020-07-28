Today’s outlook: Karachi wakes up to rain, Federal Cabinet meets

Here are some of the stories we expect to follow today (Tuesday).

The Federal Cabinet will meet today to discuss the country’s political and economic conditions and overlook its plan to fight the coronavirus pandemic. A 13-point agenda of the session has been prepared.

All the markets in Punjab will remain closed from today until Eid. The timings for cattle markets in the province have been reduced and SOPs have been strictly implemented.

Multiple markets in Karachi have been crowded as Eidul Azha approaches.

Sindh Education Minister Saeed Ghani edited SAMAA TV’s 4pm headlines from July 27 and added old footage of rains in Karachi before posting it on Twitter.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department has predicted rain in Karachi, Thatta, and Badin on Tuesday. “Mainly hot and humid weather is expected in most parts of the province,” the PMD said on its website. “However, rain, wind, and thunderstorm are expected in Karachi, Thatta, and Badin.” The rain wreaked havoc in the city on Monday after multiple roads in the city remained inundated with rainwater.

A reporter of SAMAA TV, her brother and two colleagues were beaten on Monday by men belonging to an “influential group” in Lahore, they said.

The Rawalpindi police have arrested four suspects for murdering five women and four children in the Chauntra area a few days ago. The women and children were killed in an attack on a house in the Miyal village on July 24.

