Here are the stories we’re expecting to follow today (Wednesday).

Milk prices in Karachi are going to rise from July 11. The president of the Dairy and Cattle Farmers’ Association, Shakir Gujjar, said milk prices will be increased by Rs10 to R120 per litre.

A four-storey building collapsed in Karachi’s Liaquatabad Tuesday night. There were no casualties as it had been vacated the day before.

The National Assembly will meet at 4pm. Ahead of the session, Speaker Asad Qaiser has called a meeting of parliamentary leaders.

Azad Kashmir’s Mirpur has been locked down for 10 days to stop the spread of the coronavirus starting today.

NAB has summoned Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah in the Roshan Sindh Programme case today. He is supposed to submit the questionnaire the bureau gave him.

Tuesday recorded the lowest increase in coronavirus cases in Karachi in a month and a half. A total of 759 new cases were reported.

ICYMI: Federal Maritime Minister Ali Zaidi has accused the Sindh government of tampering with the Uzair Baloch JIT report to remove mentions of PPP leaders. To read more, click here.