HOME > Pakistan

Today’s outlook: Karachi braces for more showers

Posted: Jul 7, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 7, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Today’s outlook: Karachi braces for more showers

Photo: Online

Here are some of the stories that we will be following today (Tuesday).

  • Karachi is expected to receive more rain after monsoon showers battered the city on Monday afternoon. Many roads were inundated and three people were killed in roof collapse incidents. Power outages were reported in different parts too.
  • Rain is also expected in other parts of Sindh including Hyderabad, Badin, Umerkot and Thatta.
  • PPP leaders Asif Ali Zardari and his sister Faryal Talpur are expected to be indicted in the money laundering reference against them. On Monday, Zardari was not indicted in the Park Lane reference on Monday after his lawyer filed a last minute petition against the proceedings. Farooq H Naek filed a petition in an Islamabad accountability court, saying the indictment should be stopped as the proceedings against Zardari were not legally justified.
  • PM Imran Khan will chair a meeting of the Federal Cabinet today. They are expected to discuss the fake licences of pilots, coronavirus situation among other matters.
  • The Sindh government has made the JIT report on Nisar Morai public. It, however, does not have the signatures of Rangers and MI personnel. Morai has accepted that he met Uzair Baloch many times on the advice of Dr Zulfikar Mirza. He even gifted one rifle and two shotguns to Mirza. The reports of Baldia fire and Uzair Baloch are public too.
  • A PML-N lawmaker submitted on Monday a resolution in Punjab Assembly, seeking a ban on short video app TikTok in Pakistan. The app has already been banned in India.

