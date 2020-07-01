Wednesday, July 1, 2020  | 9 ZUL-QAADAH, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

Today’s outlook: Govt discusses higher pensions, lower petrol prices

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 1, 2020 | Last Updated: 59 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 1, 2020 | Last Updated: 59 mins ago
Today’s outlook: Govt discusses higher pensions, lower petrol prices

Photo: Imran Khan/Facebook

Here are some of the news stories we are following today (Wednesday):

  • Prime Minister Imran Khan will chair a federal cabinet meeting to discuss increasing pensions of the Employees Old-Age Benefits Institution and approving auditors for the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan for 2020-21. The cabinet will also discuss licences granted for illegal firearms.
  • According to the Ministry of Finance, the prices of petroleum products might be reduced by up to Rs10.
  • The European Union has allowed PIA to operate till July 3. However, the UAE Civil Aviation Authority has written a letter to Pakistan for the authentication of the licences of 50 Pakistani pilots and charter flight operation officers.
  • NAB Rawalpindi has summoned Deputy Senate Chairman Saleem Mandviwala at 11am in the Overseas Cooperating Housing Society case.
  • Special Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance Dr Hafeez Sheikh will meet a cabinet committee on privatisation to discuss privatising the assets of PIA Investment Limited and the PIA-owned Roosevelt Hotel in New York.
  • The Islamabad High Court will hear petitions challenging the Rs25 per litre increase in petrol prices and appointment of Ghulam Sarwar Khan as aviation minister.
  • PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will hold a press conference in Lahore at 4pm.
  • A ceremony will be held at Sindh Governor House to honour the martyrs of the Karachi stock exchange building attack.
  • Shanghai Electric has offered to buy 67% shares of K-Electric. The offer was made for the sixth time.
  • ICYMI: Nigar Johar Khan has become the Pakistan Army’s first female lieutenant general. Click here to read the full story.

FaceBook WhatsApp
NAB PIA
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Federal cabinet discusses pension, licensing of illegal weapons
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Coronavirus in Pakistan: contact list for oxygen cylinders, oximeters, plasma
Coronavirus in Pakistan: contact list for oxygen cylinders, oximeters, plasma
Emirates, Etihad and Fly Dubai suspend outgoing flights from Pakistan
Emirates, Etihad and Fly Dubai suspend outgoing flights from Pakistan
Free walk-in COVID-19 testing facility opens at Karachi's Hilal-e-Ahmer
Free walk-in COVID-19 testing facility opens at Karachi’s Hilal-e-Ahmer
Half of UK's imported coronavirus cases are from Pakistan
Half of UK’s imported coronavirus cases are from Pakistan
PIA suspended from flying to Europe for six months
PIA suspended from flying to Europe for six months
Coronavirus: Pakistan not on EU's list of 'safe' countries
Coronavirus: Pakistan not on EU’s list of ‘safe’ countries
Sindh’s coronavirus testing capacity cut by more than half
Sindh’s coronavirus testing capacity cut by more than half
NAB wants more time to file reference against Ahsan Iqbal
NAB wants more time to file reference against Ahsan Iqbal
China puts half a million in lockdown, Beijing fights virus
China puts half a million in lockdown, Beijing fights virus
Punjab coronavirus lockdown extended till July 15
Punjab coronavirus lockdown extended till July 15
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.