Today’s outlook: Govt discusses higher pensions, lower petrol prices

Here are some of the news stories we are following today (Wednesday):

Prime Minister Imran Khan will chair a federal cabinet meeting to discuss increasing pensions of the Employees Old-Age Benefits Institution and approving auditors for the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan for 2020-21. The cabinet will also discuss licences granted for illegal firearms.

According to the Ministry of Finance, the prices of petroleum products might be reduced by up to Rs10.

The European Union has allowed PIA to operate till July 3. However, the UAE Civil Aviation Authority has written a letter to Pakistan for the authentication of the licences of 50 Pakistani pilots and charter flight operation officers.

NAB Rawalpindi has summoned Deputy Senate Chairman Saleem Mandviwala at 11am in the Overseas Cooperating Housing Society case.

Special Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance Dr Hafeez Sheikh will meet a cabinet committee on privatisation to discuss privatising the assets of PIA Investment Limited and the PIA-owned Roosevelt Hotel in New York.

The Islamabad High Court will hear petitions challenging the Rs25 per litre increase in petrol prices and appointment of Ghulam Sarwar Khan as aviation minister.

PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will hold a press conference in Lahore at 4pm.

A ceremony will be held at Sindh Governor House to honour the martyrs of the Karachi stock exchange building attack.

Shanghai Electric has offered to buy 67% shares of K-Electric. The offer was made for the sixth time.

ICYMI: Nigar Johar Khan has become the Pakistan Army’s first female lieutenant general. Click here to read the full story.