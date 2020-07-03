Today’s outlook: ECC likely to increase tariff for K-Electric users

Friday, July 3, 2020  | 11 ZUL-QAADAH, 1441
Posted: Jul 3, 2020
Posted: Jul 3, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Photo: SAMAA TV

Here are some of the news stories we are following today (Friday):

  • An Economic Coordination Committee meeting will be held in Islamabad to discuss increasing the electricity tariff for the K-Electric customers. The economic team will also approve policy guidelines for the sale price of LNG.
  • Traders in Karachi have announced that they will reopen their shops in Saddar from today. Electronic and cloth markets have been shut down in Saddar for the last two weeks by the deputy commissioner over increasing coronavirus cases.
  • NAB has called PML-N leader Khawaja Asif at 11am to interrogate him in the Sialkot Cantt Housing Society case. He has been asked to bring documents pertaining to the case.
  • The European Union had allowed PIA flight operations in the Europe till today. The Pakistan foreign secretary is in talks with ambassadors of European countries to get operations back on track.
  • Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa visited the Karachi Corps Headquarters and Sindh Rangers Headquarters. He was briefed on operational preparations and discussed the security situation.
  • Pakistani pilots currently operating flights have gone through the process of scrutiny, Information Minister Shibli Faraz said Thursday.
  • ICYMI: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi Thursday put to rest speculation about some members of the cabinet lobbying to replace Imran Khan as the prime minister of Pakistan. Click here to read the full story.

