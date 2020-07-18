Time to start Punjab bachao tehreek: PML-N

Says PTI will have to answer for 'destruction' of province

The time has come to launch Punjab bachao tehreek, senior PML-N leader Ahsan Iqbal said, adding that no other province is going through such mismanagement.

Punjab, the most populated province in Pakistan, is being ruled by Prime Minister Imran Khan’s party. Usman Buzdar, the chief minister of the province, is often criticized by the opposition parties for mismanagement.

Iqbal, the PML-N leader, said that PM Khan will have to answer for what he termed the “destruction of Punjab”.

The PML-N leader said that the provincial government has changed nine secretaries of higher education, five inspector generals of police and four chief secretaries in the last two years.

“This is not good governance…we can’t even call it poor governance. This is called disaster governance.”