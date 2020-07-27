Man who blackmailed TikTok star Jannat Mirza arrested in Lahore

A Faisalabad man who blackmailed TikTok star Jannat Mirza has been arrested.

The man, Asfandyar, also doctored pictures of Mirza and her sister and posted them online. He also posted lewd videos and claimed they were their’s.

Two other men were arrested along with him in Lahore by the FIA. Mirza had registered a case against him at the Cyber Crime Division.

Asfandyar confessed that he wanted to marry Mirza’s sister but was rejected. As an act of revenge, he began to harass the sisters online.

He told SAMAA TV that he edited the videos and posted them online. “I want a last chance,” he said, promising that he wouldn’t do it again.

He has been handed over to the FIA on two-day physical remand.

Mirza says harassment has become common for female TikTok stars in Pakistan. With 7.5 million followers, she claims to be Pakistan’s most popular TikTok star.

The FIA’s Faisalabad Cyber Crime Division says it currently has 3,000 complaints.