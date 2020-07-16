Punjab police want TikTok banned

Video-sharing mobile application TikTok has become a go-to platform for youngsters who flaunt their weapons and aerial firing, therefore, it should be immediately banned in Pakistan, says the Punjab police operations DIG Ashfaq Ahmad Khan.

“I request the FIA cyber crime wing to look into the matter and impose a ban on the application,” the operations DIG told SAMAA TV on Thursday.

The Punjab police are also preparing a report that will cover “all the negative aspects of TikTok”. It will be submitted to the FIA.

On the other hand, the police have arrested one of two suspects in Jhelum who were accused of gang raping a girl after befriending her on TikTok.

The victim had filed a case at the Millat Park police station. The police are still searching for the other suspect.