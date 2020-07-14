Tuesday, July 14, 2020  | 22 ZUL-QAADAH, 1441
Three soldiers martyred in Panjgur attack: ISPR

File photo: AFP

At least three soldiers were martyred after a convoy of the security forces came under attack in Balochistan’s Panjgur district, Pakistan’s military said in a statement Tuesday.

The ISPR, army’s media wing, said the convoy was on a routine patrol when the militants opened fire on it. Eight soldiers sustained injuries in the attack.

The injured soldiers were taken to the Quetta CMH.

No group has so far claimed responsibility for the attack. Outlawed separatist groups, however, maintain some presence in parts of the province.

In May, at least seven soldiers were martyred in two separate attacks in Mach and Kech.

