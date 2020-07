Unidentified attackers killed three friends who were out shopping for Eidul Azha in Peshawar on Friday.

The police have registered a case. The incident took place in Matni.

Law enforcers said the young men were relatives and close friends. The three friends were shot and died on the spot, the police said.

Eyewitnesses and people in the neighbourhood protested the shooting and blocked Matni Road for traffic.