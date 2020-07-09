Three arrested for aerial firing to celebrate friend’s prison release

Three people were arrested Thursday for firing gunshots in the air to celebrate the release of their friend from prison in a Rajanpur suburb.

Their friend, Akram Hujjana, was a former head constable who was suspended from his job and jailed last week for taking bribes and stealing a car.

A huge crowd had gathered Thursday morning to welcome him. People were seeing wielding Kalashnikovs and firing multiple shots in the air.

Once a video of their aerial firing went viral, the police arrested three men.