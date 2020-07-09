Thursday, July 9, 2020  | 17 ZUL-QAADAH, 1441
Samaa TV
Pakistan

Three arrested for aerial firing to celebrate friend’s prison release

Posted: Jul 9, 2020
Photo: Online

Three people were arrested Thursday for firing gunshots in the air to celebrate the release of their friend from prison in a Rajanpur suburb.

Their friend, Akram Hujjana, was a former head constable who was suspended from his job and jailed last week for taking bribes and stealing a car.

A huge crowd had gathered Thursday morning to welcome him. People were seeing wielding Kalashnikovs and firing multiple shots in the air.

Once a video of their aerial firing went viral, the police arrested three men.

Tell us what you think:

