Those sitting with Imran Khan want to replace him: MNA

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 8, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 8, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Says "minus one" conspiracy will fail

A PTI lawmaker from Multan claimed that those “sitting with Imran Khan” want to replace him.

“What’s happening with Imran Khan is that the person who sits with him wants to take his place,” Ahmed Hussain Deharr, a PTI MNA from Multan, told SAMAA TV in an interview on Wednesday. “Khan sahab has trusted the people who are sitting with him, but they are not loyal.”

The lawmaker, however, didn’t name any PTI leader but criticised Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi for being responsible for “corruption” in Multan.

The remarks by the PTI MNA came at a time when Prime Minister Imran Khan has himself rejected the reports of differences within his party and its allies. In his speech in the National Assembly, PM Khan had said the opposition parties were talking about the “minus one formula” to save its corruption.

“They don’t know that even if minus one happens, the others will not spare them,” the premier had said in his speech.

Related: Asad Umar and I are not candidates for premiership: Qureshi

In an interview with SAMAA TV, Qureshi had already denied reports of his lobbying to replace PM Khan as the country’s prime minister.

There’s no room for “minus one” in the current set up, he had told anchorperson Nadeem Malik.

The anchorperson had asked the minister about his and Planning Minister Asad Umar's aspirations to become the prime minister.

"That’s not true," Qureshi replied. "Neither Asad Umar is so naive, nor am I to seriously contemplate this."

Deharr believes that “something is going to happen.”

“Something is fishy there. Something is going to happen. Something is being cooked,” the PTI lawmaker said.

“If they were loyal to Khan sahab, would Khan sahab have talked about minus one?” he asked. But, he added, that the conspiracy to de-seat PM Khan will fail because the country’s Chief of Army Staff and PM are on the same page.

“I believe that our chief of army staff is an honest and truthful man,” Deharr said. “The mission that Imran Khan is carrying, he wants to make it successful.”

The lawmaker said PM Khan and Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa being on the same page will fail the “minus one mission”.
