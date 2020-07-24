Friday, July 24, 2020  | 2 Zilhaj, 1441
Samaa TV
HOME > Pakistan

Third anti-encroachment operation since lockdown conducted in Karachi’s District Central

Posted: Jul 24, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 24, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Third anti-encroachment operation since lockdown conducted in Karachi’s District Central

Photo: Online

The Karachi Metropolitan Corporation’s anti-encroachment department is focusing on District Central for removal of illegal constructions and encroachments.

A team of the department conducted on Friday its third operation of the week in the district.

It demolished two rooms constructed on KMC plots in the 5-G area of New Karachi.

KMC anti-encroachment department Senior Director Bashir Siddiqui said the land mafia had constructed rooms on two 40-square yard plots of KMC land.

The operation was supervised by KMC anti-encroachment department District Central Director Kamran Alvi. The police also escorted the KMC team.

On Thursday, operations were conducted in sectors 2 and Sector 5-A of New Karachi where encroachments were removed from footpaths and roads near Khursheed Begum Park.

The KMC team razed two rooms, a kitchen, nursery, bathroom and shop constructed on KMC land in Sector 5-L in North Karachi near Government Degree College.

On Monday, cabins, push-carts, patharas and other encroachments were removed from near the Sindh Government Hospital in Sector 11-J in North Karachi.

This is the third operation in District Central since the lockdown.

