Thursday, July 23, 2020  | 1 Zilhaj, 1441
HOME > Pakistan

Thieves sell bike stolen from Karachi’s Gulistan-e-Jauhar for just Rs500

Posted: Jul 23, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 23, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
They did it to buy drugs

Police have arrested two men for stealing a motorcycle from Karachi’s Gulistan-e-Jauhar area.

One of the suspects was caught on the camera while stealing the bike. He was arrested after the complainant saw him trying to steal another bike in the same area.

Police later arrested his accomplice on the suspect's pointation. During interrogation, the suspects revealed that they had sold the bike for Rs500 to buy drugs.

A case was registered against the suspects and they were presented before a local court on Thursday.

The court has sent the accused on a judicial remand.

