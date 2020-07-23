Thieves sell bike stolen from Karachi’s Gulistan-e-Jauhar for just Rs500

They did it to buy drugs

One of the suspects was caught on the camera while stealing the bike. He was arrested after the complainant saw him trying to steal another bike in the same area.

Police later arrested his accomplice on the suspect's pointation. During interrogation, the suspects revealed that they had sold the bike for Rs500 to buy drugs.

A case was registered against the suspects and they were presented before a local court on Thursday.

The court has sent the accused on a judicial remand.