Friday, July 24, 2020  | 2 Zilhaj, 1441
Samaa TV
HOME > Pakistan

Tharparkar residents fearful after fox-like bats swarm district

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 24, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 24, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
They are eating fruits, hunting birds

Tharparkar residents have been seeing colonies of bats at their farms and in trees since last week. They are a foot long, their wings are over four feet long and faces are very similar to that of a fox.

These bats are eating fruits in gardens and also hunting birds. People are afraid that so far just a few of these mammals have migrated to Pakistan but more of them will enter the country if the government doesn't do something.

"There needs to be something done immediately. We are keeping our kids indoors because these bats are very dangerous, " a resident told SAMAA TV on Thursday.

A wildlife expert said these bats have the ability to resist the sprays that are usually used to repel smaller bats. They can also see and fly in the day, unlike most other kinds of bats.

He added that bats are also virus carriers and spread rabies if they bite someone. However, it's likely that they will return to where they came from once the monsoon season is over.

