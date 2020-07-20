Monday, July 20, 2020  | 28 ZUL-QAADAH, 1441
Tea stalls in North Karachi demolished in KMC drive

Posted: Jul 20, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 20, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Tea stalls in North Karachi demolished in KMC drive

Photo: SAMAA

The KMC anti-encroachment department on Monday conducted an operation in District Central near the Sindh Government Hospital in Sector 11-J in North Karachi.

As per details, the KMC team confiscated tables, chairs, and other items of tea stalls on footpaths during the operation.

The team also razed cabins, push-carts, and sugar-cane machines.

The operation was supervised by the District Central Director KMC Kamran Alvi along with his team.

It is the third operation to be held in District Central during the lockdown.

RELATED STORIES

