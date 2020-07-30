Thursday, July 30, 2020  | 8 Zilhaj, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

Tania Aidrus, Zafar Mirza resignations not big political events: Chaudhry

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 30, 2020 | Last Updated: 9 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 30, 2020 | Last Updated: 9 mins ago
Tania Aidrus, Zafar Mirza resignations not big political events: Chaudhry

Collage: SAMAA Digital

Federal Science Minister Fawad Chaudhry feels that news of Special Assistant to the PM on Health Dr Zafar Mirza and Special Assistant to the PM on Digital Pakistan Tania Aidrus resigning from their posts is being highlighted more than it should be.

“Frankly, it’s not a big political event,” he told SAMAA TV anchorperson Kiran Aftab Ahmed on Thursday.

“Special assistants aren’t part of the federal cabinet. They are technocrats. They only attend cabinet meetings when invited because they are experts in their respective fields.”

Chaudhry was all praise for both Dr Mirza and Aidrus. He said both performed well, but their appointments had caused “a few problems”.

The federal minister claimed that confusion emerged when Aidrus was invited to head the Digital Pakistan initiative because this is actually the National Information Technology Board’s responsibility.

They were confused about who will work to digitise the country so she decided to step down, Chaudhry claimed.

However, in her tweet, Aidrus said she was resigning because “the recent discourse in the public sphere about her Canadian nationality will bar her from executing on the long term vision for a Digital Pakistan”.

Aidrus is a former Google executive who was appointed special assistant in February 2020.

She faced criticism after the cabinet division published the assets and citizenships of the special assistants and advisers in prime minister’s cabinet. Aidrus is a Canadian national with a Singaporean residency.

Dr Mirza hasn’t given a reason yet for stepping down from his post.

FaceBook WhatsApp
fawad chaudhry Tania Aidrus Zafar Mirza
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Tania Aidrus, Mirza resignation not a big political event: Chaudhry, Digital Pakistan,digital pakistan vision,digital pakistan tania,digital pakistan vision tania,tania aidrus digital Pakistan,zafar mirza resigns,Zafar Mirza resigns as SAPM,National Health Services,SAPM on Health Dr Zafar Mirza resigns,Zafar Mirza Resign today , zafar mirza, zafar mirza latest news, Tania Aidrus,Tania Aidrus resign, Tania Aidrus,Tania Aidrus PM special assistant,Tania Aidrus criticism, Tania Aidrus chief Digital Pakistan,Digital Pakistan Tania resigns, Tania Aidrus former Google executive
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
PM's aide on health Zafar Mirza resigns
PM’s aide on health Zafar Mirza resigns
Sindh govt can’t build K-IV without water quota, irrigation fixes
Sindh govt can’t build K-IV without water quota, irrigation fixes
Lahore woman arrested for murdering father: police
Lahore woman arrested for murdering father: police
Confiscated cigarettes won’t be auctioned: FBR
Confiscated cigarettes won’t be auctioned: FBR
Chocolate is good for your heart, study finds
Chocolate is good for your heart, study finds
PM Khan wasn’t happy with Dr Mirza’s performance: Ali Zaidi
PM Khan wasn’t happy with Dr Mirza’s performance: Ali Zaidi
Pakistanis risk unproven plasma treatment in coronavirus fight
Pakistanis risk unproven plasma treatment in coronavirus fight
Vietnam detects first coronavirus case in nearly 100 days
Vietnam detects first coronavirus case in nearly 100 days
China reports coronavirus spike as global cases pass 16 million
China reports coronavirus spike as global cases pass 16 million
Nawaz Sharif's new medical reports submitted in Lahore court
Nawaz Sharif’s new medical reports submitted in Lahore court
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.