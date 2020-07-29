Tania Aidrus resigns as PM’s special assistant over citizenship criticism

Tania Aidrus, the special assistant to the prime minister on Digital Pakistan, has resigned.

She posted her resignation letter on Twitter on Wednesday.

Criticism levied towards the state as a consequence of my citizenship status is clouding the purpose of Digital Pakistan. In the greater public interest, I have submitted my resignation from the SAPM role. I will continue to serve my country and the PM’s vision to my best ability pic.twitter.com/BWBvBvO6uz — Tania Aidrus (@taidrus) July 29, 2020

Aidrus, a former Google executive, took charge as the head of Digital Pakistan in December 2019 and was appointed special assistant in February 2020.

She faced criticism after the cabinet division published the assets and citizenships of the special assistants and advisers in prime minister’s cabinet. Aidrus is a Canadian national with a Singaporean residency.

In her Tweet, she said criticism levied towards the state as a consequence of her citizenship status was “clouding the purpose of Digital Pakistan”.

However, in her letter she wrote that “I always was and shall be a Pakistani”.

“I believe the recent discourse in the public sphere about my Canadian nationality, which is a consequence of my birth and not an acquisition of choice, is a distraction to my ability to execute on the long term vision for a Digital Pakistan.”

She said it was unfortunate that a Pakistani’s desire to serve Pakistan was clouded by such issues.