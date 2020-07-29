Wednesday, July 29, 2020  | 7 Zilhaj, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

Tania Aidrus resigns as PM’s special assistant over citizenship criticism

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 29, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 29, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Tania Aidrus resigns as PM’s special assistant over citizenship criticism

Tania Aidrus, the special assistant to the prime minister on Digital Pakistan, has resigned.

She posted her resignation letter on Twitter on Wednesday.

Aidrus, a former Google executive, took charge as the head of Digital Pakistan in December 2019 and was appointed special assistant in February 2020.

She faced criticism after the cabinet division published the assets and citizenships of the special assistants and advisers in prime minister’s cabinet. Aidrus is a Canadian national with a Singaporean residency.

Read more: Tania Aidrus, the new chief of Digital Pakistan Vision campaign

In her Tweet, she said criticism levied towards the state as a consequence of her citizenship status was “clouding the purpose of Digital Pakistan”.

However, in her letter she wrote that “I always was and shall be a Pakistani”.

“I believe the recent discourse in the public sphere about my Canadian nationality, which is a consequence of my birth and not an acquisition of choice, is a distraction to my ability to execute on the long term vision for a Digital Pakistan.”

She said it was unfortunate that a Pakistani’s desire to serve Pakistan was clouded by such issues.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Tania Aidrus
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Tania Aidrus,Tania Aidrus resign, Tania Aidrus,Tania Aidrus PM special assistant,Tania Aidrus criticism, Tania Aidrus chief Digital Pakistan,Digital Pakistan Tania resigns, Tania Aidrus former Google executive
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Pakistan’s third area control centre inaugurated at Islamabad airport
Pakistan’s third area control centre inaugurated at Islamabad airport
Sindh govt can’t build K-IV without water quota, irrigation fixes
Sindh govt can’t build K-IV without water quota, irrigation fixes
Lahore woman arrested for murdering father: police
Lahore woman arrested for murdering father: police
Confiscated cigarettes won’t be auctioned: FBR
Confiscated cigarettes won’t be auctioned: FBR
Chocolate is good for your heart, study finds
Chocolate is good for your heart, study finds
Pakistanis risk unproven plasma treatment in coronavirus fight
Pakistanis risk unproven plasma treatment in coronavirus fight
Vietnam detects first coronavirus case in nearly 100 days
Vietnam detects first coronavirus case in nearly 100 days
China reports coronavirus spike as global cases pass 16 million
China reports coronavirus spike as global cases pass 16 million
PM's aide on health Zafar Mirza resigns
PM’s aide on health Zafar Mirza resigns
Nawaz Sharif's new medical reports submitted in Lahore court
Nawaz Sharif’s new medical reports submitted in Lahore court
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.