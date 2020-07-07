Tando Allahyar: Two men attacked and injured before court hearing

Two men were shot and injured while going to a court in Tando Allahyar for a case hearing on Tuesday.

They were crossing the Ibrat Chowk when unidentified gunmen opened fire on their vehicle. The injured men, identified as Aslam Rind and Akbar Thakedar, have been shifted to a hospital in Hyderabad.

The area has been cordoned off and the police are conducting a search operation.

City DSP Irfan Shah said that they are investigating the case and the people responsible for the firing will be arrested soon.