Tuesday, July 7, 2020  | 15 ZUL-QAADAH, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

Tando Allahyar: Two men attacked and injured before court hearing

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 7, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 7, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Tando Allahyar: Two men attacked and injured before court hearing

Two men were shot and injured while going to a court in Tando Allahyar for a case hearing on Tuesday.

They were crossing the Ibrat Chowk when unidentified gunmen opened fire on their vehicle. The injured men, identified as Aslam Rind and Akbar Thakedar, have been shifted to a hospital in Hyderabad.

The area has been cordoned off and the police are conducting a search operation.

City DSP Irfan Shah said that they are investigating the case and the people responsible for the firing will be arrested soon.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Tando Allahyar
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Monsoon will decrease coronavirus cases: Zafar Mirza
Monsoon will decrease coronavirus cases: Zafar Mirza
PIA suspended from flying to Europe for six months
PIA suspended from flying to Europe for six months
Coronavirus: Pakistan not on EU's list of 'safe' countries
Coronavirus: Pakistan not on EU’s list of ‘safe’ countries
Don’t wear a mask while exercising, says WHO
Don’t wear a mask while exercising, says WHO
China puts half a million in lockdown, Beijing fights virus
China puts half a million in lockdown, Beijing fights virus
Nadia Jamil talks about going bald
Nadia Jamil talks about going bald
Qurbani SOPs: Don't take children to cattle markets, wear masks
Qurbani SOPs: Don’t take children to cattle markets, wear masks
Punjab coronavirus lockdown extended till July 15
Punjab coronavirus lockdown extended till July 15
Fake pilots: Petition challenging Ghulam Sarwar's post dismissed
Fake pilots: Petition challenging Ghulam Sarwar’s post dismissed
Exclusive: SAMAA reporter survives Coronavirus -- returns to show ward
Exclusive: SAMAA reporter survives Coronavirus — returns to show ward
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.