PML-N’s Talal Chaudhry and Nishat Daha fight on TV

It has been more than six months since the last time party leaders met and the PML-N leadership seems nowhere to be found, complained PML-N leader Nishat Khan Daha on Friday.

The PML-N member seemed disgruntled with the party leadership. He questioned the senior leadership’s “absence” and likened the party’s condition to troops without a commander-in-chief.

But Daha’s criticism of the party did not sit well with Talal Chaudhry and a fight broke out between the PML-N leaders on SAMAA TV’s show Sawal Friday night.

Chaudhry, who is comparatively closer to the Sharif family, told Daha the reason the latter won the elections was because people voted for sher (the PML-N), not him.

The Daha responded that such may be the case with other party members but not him since he was previously an independent candidate. “If people don’t vote for the name, then how did you lose in the elections?” Daha asked Chaudhry.

When anchorperson Amber Shamsi asked if he will contest the next elections for the PTI, Daha’s response was positive. “If the PML-N give me a ticket then it’s fine, otherwise I have many options.. I’ve contested as an independent candidate as well and will definitely represent the PTI if they offer me a ticket.”

Daha was of the view that not just him, but no PML-N MPA could get in touch with anyone in the Sharif family even in case of an emergency.

“I haven’t met Nawaz Sharif in the last five years. Shehbaz Sharif was our quaid… our leader.. but even he hasn’t been available much.”

Chaudhry retorted that if Daha was so unhappy with the party then he must resign as an MPA. “It was because of Mian Nawaz Sharif’s sacrifices that you became an MPA. Things would’ve been different had Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz not gone to jail and Shehbaz Sharif not performed well.”

The anchor had to ask both politicians to calm down and avoid interrupting each other while speaking and threatened to mute their microphones.

Daha supports of Usman Buzdar

“Just give him some time. He’s the right person for the job,” Daha said while discussing speculations of Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar’s removal. He turned out to be a fan of Buzdar, unlike the most PML-N leaders. He said he found the Punjab chief minister serious and patient.

“I don’t understand what the poor guy has done. The entire media is criticising him but look at him, he hasn’t said a word to defend himself,” Daha said.

The disgruntled leader also complained that the PML-N had always selected ministers that hail from Lahore. “Ninety percent of the ministers of Punjab that they appoint are from Lahore. Is it PML-N or PML-N Lahore?” asked Daha.