Swat woman arrested for shooting cloth trader

A woman was arrested in Swat’s Barikot for shooting a man at his cloth shop.

The victim was identified as Hassan Ali. He and the woman reportedly had a relationship a while ago but they both married other people.

The woman then got divorced and married a second time, said a police officer. However, they maintained their relationship. The official said the woman’s second divorce was caused by this relationship.

She was arrested after the attack and presented before a judicial magistrate who sent her to jail.