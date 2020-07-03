Friday, July 3, 2020  | 11 ZUL-QAADAH, 1441
Samaa TV
Pakistan

Swat woman arrested for shooting cloth trader

Posted: Jul 3, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 3, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Swat woman arrested for shooting cloth trader

A woman was arrested in Swat’s Barikot for shooting a man at his cloth shop.

The victim was identified as Hassan Ali. He and the woman reportedly had a relationship a while ago but they both married other people.

The woman then got divorced and married a second time, said a police officer. However, they maintained their relationship. The official said the woman’s second divorce was caused by this relationship.

She was arrested after the attack and presented before a judicial magistrate who sent her to jail.

Swat
 
Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

