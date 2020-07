A police officer was killed in a shootout with wanted criminals in Swabi’s Hathqilay.

The police officer has been identified as DSP Allama Iqbal. He headed the raid to find the suspects after receiving a tip off.

The suspects opened fire as soon as they saw the police. In the resulting shootout, one suspect was killed and another injured. The injured suspect managed to flee.

The police are conducting a search operation to find the man.