Supreme Court rejects Sarfraz Bugti’s bail plea in kidnapping case

The Supreme Court rejected on Thursday an interim bail plea filed by Senator Sarfraz Bugti in the kidnapping of a nine-year-old girl.

Justice Qazi Muhammad Amin Ahmed said Senator Bugti had not been arrested for six months. Who’s going to arrest him now, he asked.

If bail is appropriate in this case we will grant it, said the judge.

Sarfraz Bugti is an influential person, said Justice Ahmed. “Try to find the girl.”

You understand what I’m saying, he asked Senator Bugti’s lawyer.

The hearing has been adjourned till July 14.