Thursday, July 2, 2020  | 10 ZUL-QAADAH, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

Supreme Court rejects apology of man who threatened Justice Isa

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 2, 2020 | Last Updated: 41 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 2, 2020 | Last Updated: 41 mins ago
Supreme Court rejects apology of man who threatened Justice Isa

Photo: SAMAA Digital

The Supreme Court rejected on Thursday the apology of Agha Iftikharuddin Mirza for threatening Justice Qazi Faez Isa, a judge of the top court, in a social media video.

Mirza’s lawyer said that his client is old and three of his arteries are blocked, adding that he has also been suffering from chest pain.

Justice Ijazul Ahsan said that people conveniently become sick whenever courts summon them. On June 30, an anti-terrorism court in Islamabad remanded Mirza into the FIA’s custody for seven days.

Sarina Isa, the wife Justice Isa, filed on June 24 an application for an FIR to be registered against a man who threatened her husband.

She said the man, whom she tentatively identified as Agha Iftikharuddin Mirza, threatened Justice Isa’s life. She quoted the man as saying “whoever is caught involved in embezzlement, even if he’s [Justice Qazi] Faez Isa…should be put before a firing squad”. He also called for the public hanging of “people like this” and said the whole city should be called to watch it. “Call them to Fawara Chowk to see that such and such man is being shot,” he said in the video.

Justice Isa became the centre of a Supreme Court trial after a presidential reference was filed against him for concealing the assets of his wife and adult children. He has argued that they were not his dependents and therefore he had no need to declare their assets.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Justice Qazi Faez Isa Supreme Court
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Coronavirus in Pakistan: contact list for oxygen cylinders, oximeters, plasma
Coronavirus in Pakistan: contact list for oxygen cylinders, oximeters, plasma
Emirates, Etihad and Fly Dubai suspend outgoing flights from Pakistan
Emirates, Etihad and Fly Dubai suspend outgoing flights from Pakistan
Free walk-in COVID-19 testing facility opens at Karachi's Hilal-e-Ahmer
Free walk-in COVID-19 testing facility opens at Karachi’s Hilal-e-Ahmer
Half of UK's imported coronavirus cases are from Pakistan
Half of UK’s imported coronavirus cases are from Pakistan
PIA suspended from flying to Europe for six months
PIA suspended from flying to Europe for six months
Coronavirus: Pakistan not on EU's list of 'safe' countries
Coronavirus: Pakistan not on EU’s list of ‘safe’ countries
Sindh’s coronavirus testing capacity cut by more than half
Sindh’s coronavirus testing capacity cut by more than half
China puts half a million in lockdown, Beijing fights virus
China puts half a million in lockdown, Beijing fights virus
Punjab coronavirus lockdown extended till July 15
Punjab coronavirus lockdown extended till July 15
Don’t wear a mask while exercising, says WHO
Don’t wear a mask while exercising, says WHO
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.