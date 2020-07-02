Supreme Court rejects apology of man who threatened Justice Isa

The Supreme Court rejected on Thursday the apology of Agha Iftikharuddin Mirza for threatening Justice Qazi Faez Isa, a judge of the top court, in a social media video.

Mirza’s lawyer said that his client is old and three of his arteries are blocked, adding that he has also been suffering from chest pain.

Justice Ijazul Ahsan said that people conveniently become sick whenever courts summon them. On June 30, an anti-terrorism court in Islamabad remanded Mirza into the FIA’s custody for seven days.

Sarina Isa, the wife Justice Isa, filed on June 24 an application for an FIR to be registered against a man who threatened her husband.

She said the man, whom she tentatively identified as Agha Iftikharuddin Mirza, threatened Justice Isa’s life. She quoted the man as saying “whoever is caught involved in embezzlement, even if he’s [Justice Qazi] Faez Isa…should be put before a firing squad”. He also called for the public hanging of “people like this” and said the whole city should be called to watch it. “Call them to Fawara Chowk to see that such and such man is being shot,” he said in the video.

Justice Isa became the centre of a Supreme Court trial after a presidential reference was filed against him for concealing the assets of his wife and adult children. He has argued that they were not his dependents and therefore he had no need to declare their assets.